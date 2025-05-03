New Delhi [India], May 3 (ANI): The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Saturday collected voice and handwriting samples from Tahawwur Rana, the alleged mastermind behind the 26/11 terror attacks, who was recently extradited to India from the United States.

Under tight security, Rana was presented before Judicial Magistrate First Class Vaibhav Kumar, where he provided handwriting specimens by writing various alphabets and numerical characters.

Legal aid counsel Advocate Piyush Sachdev stated that Rana fully complied with a recent court order directing him to submit samples of his voice and handwriting.

The Special NIA Court has recently allowed the National Investigation Agency (NIA) to obtain voice and handwriting samples of 26/11 mastermind Tahawwur Rana.

The Special NIA Judge Chander Jit Singh on Wednesday granted approval for the NIA's request to collect handwriting and voice samples of Tahawwur Rana.

On Monday, the same Court has extended the National Investigation Agency's (NIA) custody of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, for a further 12 days.

During the hearing, the NIA informed the court that Rana had been confronted with a substantial volume of records and evidence related to the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks. The agency argued that further custody was necessary to complete his interrogation.

While seeking an extension of his remand, the NIA argued that Rana had been evasive during questioning and was not cooperating with the investigation. The agency emphasised the need for further custodial interrogation to extract crucial information related to his alleged involvement in the attacks.

In the legal proceedings concerning Tahawwur Rana, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) was represented by Senior Advocate Dayan Krishnan and Special Public Prosecutor Narender Mann. On the other hand, Advocate Piyush Sachdeva, from Legal Services, defended Rana in the matter.

However, Rana's counsel opposed the extension of his remand, contending that additional custodial interrogation was unwarranted.

Rana, a 64-year-old Canadian businessman of Pakistani origin, was extradited from the United States earlier this month in connection with his purported role in the deadly 2008 terror strike on Mumbai. Following his extradition, he was placed under the NIA's custody in New Delhi, where investigators continue to probe his suspected links to the perpetrators of the attacks.

The 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks, orchestrated by the Pakistan-based terrorist outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, claimed the lives of over 170 people and left hundreds injured. Rana's extradition and subsequent interrogation are part of India's ongoing efforts to bring all conspirators of the attacks to justice. (ANI)

