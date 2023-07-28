Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 28 (ANI): NIA Special Court Kulgam designated under National Investigation Agency Act issued Proclamation orders under section 82 CrPC against two active terrorists, Kashmir Police said on Friday.

The terrorists identified as Yawar Bashir Dar and Irfan Yaqoob Lone have been involved in the case and booked under section 302 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Qaimoh police station.

The orders have been issued against the involved terrorists at the request of the Special Investigations Unit (SIU).

Yawar Bashir Dar is a resident of Redwani Balla and Irfan Yaqoob Lone belongs to Hawoora.

Before issuing proclamation, the court has already issued open-ended Non Bailable warrants (NBW) against these terrorists.

“Today, proclamation orders have been read in the conspicuous places of their native villages and copies of proclamations were pasted in conspicuous places of their residential houses and conspicuous place of their villages as well,” the police said.

Before initiation of further proceedings under the law against these terrorists, the court has given them a chance to surrender before the court or investigation agency or police station by or before September 15.

“Teams of SIU Kashmir went to their native villages in Kulgam, along with local police and magistrate for execution of proclamation orders and proper SOPs followed during these proceedings,” the police added. (ANI)

