New Delhi, Feb 24 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Monday conducted searches at several locations of suspects related to CPI (Maoist) in Chhattisgarh to probe the murder of BJP leader Birju Ram Taram.

Six locations in district Mohla-Manpur-Ambagarh Chowki of the state, bordering Maharashtra, were extensively searched by the NIA teams, which seized mobile phones, laptops, printer, hard disk, memory card and pen drive along with other incriminating materials/documents from the premises of suspects, an official statement said.

The searches were conducted at the residential premises of sympathisers and overground workers (OGWs) of the proscribed terrorist organisation CPI (Maoist), it said.

The sympathisers/OGWs were suspected to be involved in harbouring, sheltering and providing logistical assistance to armed cadres of CPI (Maoist) involved in the brutal killing of Taram, said the statement issued by the NIA.

Taram, a tribal, was shot dead by unidentified assailants outside his home in Sarkheda village in Naxal-affected Aundhi police station of the district in October 2023.

The case was taken over by the NIA on March 8, 2024.

