Jammu, Apr 26 (PTI) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) Tuesday took over the case of last week's terror strike near an army camp here, officials said.

The case relates to the terror attack on a CISF bus and subsequent encounter in Sunjwan area on the outskirts of the city on Friday.

While two Pashto-speaking terrorists, who had infiltrated from across the border and travelled in a mini-truck from Sapwal in Samba to Jammu, were eliminated in the encounter, an ASI of CISF lost his life in the terror attack.

Nine other personnel including two policemen were also injured.

Three persons including the driver of the mini-truck and his helper have been arrested in connection with the case so far.

