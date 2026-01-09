New Delhi [India], January 9 (ANI): Union Home Minister and Minister of Cooperation Amit Shah on Friday chaired the 9th apex-level meeting of the Narcotics Coordination Centre (NCORD) at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi, with high-level deliberations focusing on dismantling drug networks and strengthening inter-agency coordination to combat narcotics trafficking.

The meeting, organised in a hybrid format by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), was attended by senior officials from Central government ministries and departments, representatives of state governments, and representatives of Drug Law Enforcement Agencies. Reflecting the Modi government's "Whole-of-Government" approach, the discussions centred on issues such as breaking drug cartels, hotspot mapping, hawala operations, darknet challenges and conducting 360-degree investigations.

On the same day, the Union Home Minister virtually inaugurated India's first National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) at the National Security Guard (NSG) Garrison in Manesar, Gurugram, marking a significant step toward strengthening the country's counter-terror and internal security architecture. The event was attended by the Union Home Secretary, the Director of the Intelligence Bureau, the Director General of the NSG, the Director Generals of the Central Armed Police Forces, and the Director Generals of Police of various states.

Sharing details on X, Shah said, "Today inaugurated via video conferencing, the National IED Data Management System (NIDMS) of the @nsgblackcats, a new tool that engages the power of data, building India's next-gen security shield against terror."Highlighting the scope of the system, he added,

"Collating an expansive pool of data on bombs on one digital platform, this system will lead our agencies to the source of bomb attacks through right information and analysis and fulfill the Modi govt's goal of shattering every module inimical to India."Addressing the gathering, the Home Minister emphasised the importance of NIDMS in future investigations.

"NIDMS will prove to be extremely important in the coming days for the investigation of all types of terrorist incidents occurring in the country and for the analysis of their various aspects. Further, NIDMS will become the next-generation security shield against terrorism," he said.

He said that although the Ministry of Home Affairs had generated vast amounts of data over the years, these had remained in silos.

"Now, we are making efforts to connect all these data sources with one another and to develop an advanced Artificial Intelligence-based software for their analysis. Today's launch of NIDMS will accelerate this process and prove to be an important milestone in the direction of making the country safe from terrorism," Shah said.

The Home Minister further noted that the platform would benefit multiple agencies.

"With the launch of NIDMS today, a two-way, comprehensive, integrated, and online data platform will become available to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), Anti-Terrorism Squads (ATS) across the country, state police forces, and all Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs)," he said.

During the event, Shah also lauded the National Security Guard, calling it a world-class, "zero-error" force.

"NSG is the country's reliable zero-error force. NSG was formed in 1984, and since then till today whether there has been any incident or not, NSG has assessed terror incidents throughout the world and prepared itself for any kind of threat," he said.

Highlighting the achievements of the force, Shah added, "Terror incidents, anti-aeroplane hijacking, disposing of bombs and sharing the data with every agency. NSG officials have received several awards. NSG jawans have received three Ashok Chakras, two Kirti Chakras, three Shaurya Chakras, 10 Police Padaks, and 44 Sena Padaks. In the last 4 decades, NSG has evolved according to changing circumstances."

Developed by the National Security Guard, NIDMS is a secure national-level digital platform for the systematic collection, collation, and dissemination of IED-related data, strengthening India's counter-IED capabilities and internal security preparedness. (ANI)

