Shimla, Jun 30 (PTI) Night curfew in Himachal Pradesh will remain in force till further orders, Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said on Tuesday.

Addressing deputy commissioners and police officials through video conferencing from Shimla, the chief minister said curfew would remain in force in the state from 9 pm to 5 am till further orders.

Thakur also said the state government will regulate the influx of people into the state so as to ensure orderly movement and avoid any possible chance of spread of COVID-19 infection.

The chief minister said the mechanism of institutional and home quarantine in the state would be strengthened.

Thakur asked the DCs to prepare a list of various developmental projects completed in their respective districts so that they could be inaugurated online and people could benefit from them.

