Jaipur, Nov 4 (PTI) The night temperature dropped by one to two notches in most parts of Rajasthan on Tuesday, the meteorological department here said.

According to the MeT department data, Mount Abu recorded the lowest night temperature at 4 degrees Celsius.

Bhilwara recorded a minimum temperature of 8.5 degrees Celsius, followed by 10.2 degrees Celsius each in Bundi and Chittorgarh, and 10.7 degrees Celsius in Churu.

Banasthali, Dabok and Bikaner recorded a low of 11.6 degrees Celsius each, Pilani 12.4 degrees Celsius, Jodhpur 12.9 degrees Celsius, Sri Ganganagar 13.3 degrees Celsius and Jaipur 14.6 degrees Celsius.

According to the weather department, the maximum temperature in most parts of the state also dropped slightly and was recorded between 30.5 and 34.4 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has forecast dry weather in the state for the next 24 hours.

