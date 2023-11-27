New Delhi [India], November 27 (ANI): At least nine flights were diverted from Delhi after operations were impacted at the capital's airport because of heavy rain and lightning.

According to airport sources, due to bad weather in Delhi, nine flights were diverted to Jaipur, Lucknow and Ahmedabad.

"Six flights have been diverted to Jaipur, two to Lucknow and one to Ahmedabad between 1800hrs-1900hrs," said the source.

Vistara Flight UK778 from Kolkata to Delhi (CCU-DEL) has been diverted to Lucknow (LKO) and another flight UK742 from Guwahati to Delhi (GAU-DEL) has been diverted to Jaipur (JAI) due to bad weather and air traffic congestion at Delhi airport.

IndiGo flight from Mumbai to Delhi 6E2327 was delayed by more than 50 minutes and was later diverted. (ANI)

