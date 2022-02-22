Kohima, Feb 22 (PTI) Nagaland on Tuesday reported nine new COVID-19 cases, three more than the previous day, with the tally rising to 35,372, a health department official said.

The death toll stood at 753 as no fresh fatality due to the infection was registered in the last 24 hours, he said.

At least 33 people recuperated from the disease during the period, taking the total number of recoveries to 32,937, the official said.

The recovery rate among COVID-19 patients in the state is currently at 93.11 per cent.

Altogether 1,476 coronavirus-positive patients have migrated to other states so far.

Nagaland now has 206 active cases, the official said.

Nearly 4.58 lakh samples for COVID-19 have been tested thus far.

