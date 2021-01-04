Gangtok, Jan 3 (PTI) At least nine more people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Sikkim, raising the tally in the state to 5,920, an official said on Sunday.

All the fresh cases were reported from East Sikkim district, he said.

Sikkim now has 506 active cases, while 94 have migrated to other states and 5,190 patients recovered from the disease so far, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no new fatality was reported.

The Himalayan state conducted 146 sample tests for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of such clinical examinations to 69,260.

