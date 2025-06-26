Jammu, Jun 26 (PTI) The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on Thursday filed five charge sheets against nine people in separate cases linked to duping people of money by promising college admissions and jobs, an official said on Thursday.

A charge sheet was filed against two accused -- Alok Kumar of Himachal Pradesh and Maneer Ahmad Bhat of Doda -- for taking Rs 12 lakh from a doctor from Surankote in Poonch after promising to arrange two MBBS seats for his daughters at a private medical college in Jammu, a crime branch spokesperson said.

In another case, a charge sheet was filed against Messrs Vijay Industries proprietor Rakesh Sareen of Delhi for cheating Rakesh Kumar of Jammu of Rs 9.42 lakh on the pretext of providing machinery for setting up a business unit.

The crime branch also filed charge sheet against three accused -- Shafiq Ahmed Lone of Baramulla, Mohammed Inam-Ul-Haq of Delhi and Firoz khan of Uttar Pradesh -- for taking Rs 6.50 lakh from Satpal Sharma of Jammu after promising him a job for his son abroad.

Two residents of Chandigarh -- Pawan Kumar and Naresh Kumar -- were charge-sheeted for taking Rs 6.41 lakh from two persons -- Bachan Lal and Sudhir Kumar of Jammu -- on the false commitment of providing them jobs in a private security firm, the spokesperson said.

He said another accused, Varinder Kumar of Punjab, was also charge-sheeted in a case linked to duping nearly Rs 1 lakh from Vijay Kumar of Rajouri on the pretext of arranging work visa for him.

The cases were registered between 2019 and 2023 and have been filed in the courts of law for judicial determination, the spokesperson said.

