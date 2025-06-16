Kohima, Jun 16 (PTI) Retired judge Nino Iralu was sworn in as the new Lokayukta of Nagaland on Monday.

Iralu is the third Lokayukta of the state and succeeded Banuo Z Jamir, the former chief secretary of the state, who was appointed to the post in December 2022.

Jamir had taken over the post after a long vacancy following the resignation of the state's first Lokayukta, Justice Uma Nath Singh, in February 2021. During the interim period, Upa-Lokayukta Mayang Lima had handled the responsibilities.

The oath of office to Nino Iralu was administered by Chief Secretary J Alam, while Home Commissioner Anoop Khinchi initiated the proceedings.

The ceremony, held at the conference hall of the civil secretariat in Kohima, was attended by senior government officials, staff of the Lokayukta, and members of Iralu's family.

Iralu is a retired district and sessions judge. Her appointment was made by the governor on the recommendation of the Selection Committee constituted under the Nagaland Lokayukta Act, 2017.

