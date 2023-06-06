Guwahati(Assam) [India], June 6 (ANI): Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati has successfully maintained its position in the National Institutional Ranking Framework (NIRF) and secured 7th place in the 'Engineering' category this year.

The Institute has achieved the 9th rank in both the "Overall' and 'Research' categories this year.

Rajkumar Ranjan Singh, Minister of State for Education and External Affairs, Government of India, announced the NIRF Rankings 2023 results on Monday. Announcing the NIRF 2023 Ranking Results, the Minister said, "Ranking and accreditation are vital for evaluating the quality of education provided by Higher Education Institutions. I am delighted to observe that the NIRF Ranking has undergone a positive transformation since its inception in 2015."

"It has served as a valuable tool for students in selecting universities based on their interest and subject domains in Higher Education institutions. Along with this, it has also helped the institutions in identifying areas for improvement in teaching, research, resources, and other aspects. NIRF has fostered a culture of data organization and curation among participating institutions promoting healthy competition at national and international scale," Rajkumar Ranjan Singh added.

Congratulating the Institute on its performance, Parameswar K. Iyer, Officiating Director, IIT Guwahati, said, "As envisioned in NEP 2020, IIT Guwahati imparts technical education with a multidisciplinary mandate providing holistic development opportunities to its students. The results are directly reflecting the student and faculty contributions in this achievement."

Highlighting the plans for coming years, Iyer said, "There is an urgent need to prioritise the lab-to-market proportion of our research-focused initiatives. The Institute is working closely to improve its Industry-academia collaboration to work towards the greater good of the society".

At present, the Institute has eleven departments, nine interdisciplinary academic centres and five schools covering all the major engineering, science, healthcare, management, and humanities disciplines, offering BTech, BDes, MA, MDes, MTech, MSc, MBA and PhD programmes. The institute offers a residential campus to 435 faculty members and more than 8,000 students at present.

IIT Guwahati has also been named as one of the world's top universities for the study of 14 subjects, according to the 2023 edition of the QS World University Rankings by Subject.

According to it, The Institute performed best is in Petroleum Engineering, in which it ranks 51-100 globally and 2nd in India.

Along with this, 21 researchers from the Institute were selected among the world's top 2% scientists list created by Stanford University, USA, announced in October 2022.

Among other frontier areas of research and innovation, IIT Guwahati is working towards augmenting critical science research initiatives in Genomics, Developmental Biology, Nanotechnology, Health Care and Bioinformatics, Flexible Electronics, Advanced Functional Materials, Sustainable Polymers, Rural Technologies, Disaster Resilience and Risk Reduction, AI/ML and Water Resources and Management.

Started in 2015, NIRF Rankings are released annually by the Ministry of Education, Government of India assessing the quality and performance of higher educational institutions in India. The overall ranking is prepared based on the parameters such as Teaching, Learning, Resource Quality, Research, Professional Practice, Graduation Outcomes, Outreach, Inclusivity and Peer Perception. (ANI)

