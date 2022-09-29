Bengaluru, Sep 29 (PTI) Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday called on former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda at the latter's residence here to enquire about his health.

Also Read | Tamil Nadu Government Denies Permission for RSS Route March, Restricts VCK Protest; Sangh Moves Madras HC.

According to sources, the 89-year-old JD(S) supremo is said to be ailing from severe knee pain and age-related issues.

Also Read | Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami Hopes for Enhanced National Security As Lt Gen Anil Chauhan Appointed As New CDS.

"Smt @nsitharaman today met former Prime Minister Shri @H_D_Devegowda at his residence in Bengaluru and inquired about his health. Shri @hd_kumaraswamy, former Chief Minister of Karnataka, was also present on the occasion," her office said in a tweet with pictures.

Gowda too tweeted, thanking Sitharaman for her concern.

"Today, the Union Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitaraman came home to enquire after my health. That was very kind of her. I thank for her concern and visit," he tweeted.

Recently, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai along with some of his cabinet colleagues, Leader of Opposition and former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, state BJP strongman and former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa had also called on Gowda separately, to enquire about his health.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)