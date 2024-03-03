New Delhi [India], March 3 (ANI): Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will be inaugurating the national conference of Goods and Services Tax enforcement chiefs in the national capital on Monday, the Ministry of Finance said in a press release.

The one-day national conference will be held aiming to strengthen the enforcement mechanism in GST.

The Finance Minister will also deliver the keynote address. Union Minister of State for Finance, Shri Pankaj Chaudhary will also attend the conference.

The conference agenda promises a comprehensive deliberation on combating GST evasion, combating fake invoicing, sharing best practices, fostering synergy, leveraging technology and data and balancing ease of doing business, according to the Ministry.

The conference aims to examine current challenges and delve into successful methodologies employed by both state and central enforcement authorities.

It also aims to address this primary form of GST evasion and strategise effective methods to combat it collaboratively.

The conference will also encourage knowledge exchange through presentations by state and central enforcement heads, showcasing their most successful strategies and innovative approaches for tackling tax evasion. It will work on building deeper collaboration and fostering greater synergy between state and central enforcement authorities, ensuring a unified and comprehensive approach.

It will explore the potential of advanced technological tools and data analytics to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of enforcement efforts and try to strike a crucial equilibrium between facilitating a smooth business environment and implementing effective, deterrent enforcement measures.

"Embracing the spirit of cooperative federalism as exemplified by GST, this conference serves as a valuable platform for both Centre and State GST Enforcement authorities to share best practices, foster mutual learning, and collectively strengthen the GST administration," the Ministry of Finance stated. (ANI)

