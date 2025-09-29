New Delhi [India], September 29 (ANI): BJP MP Nishikant Dubey on Sunday alleged Congress' role in the assassination of former Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra, calling it a cover-up for alleged corruption in an import license case.

Sharing a document of the Questions of Privilege motion in the Parliament in December 1974, Dubey raised doubts over the Congress, alleging orchestration of LN Mishra's murder.

He wrote, "Did the Congress Party orchestrate the murder of then Railway Minister Lalit Narayan Mishra to cover up its commission racket? The Government of India issued a fake import-export license in 1972-73. Lalit Narayan Mishra was the Minister of Foreign Trade, and the money transactions began. At that time, 1 lakh 20 thousand per month?"

He added that amid the corruption allegations, former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee slammed the then-Congress government based on the chargesheet filed by the CBI into the corruption case.

"There was an uproar in Parliament, and in 1973, an investigation began; Lalit Babu's ministry was changed, and he was made the Railway Minister. In September 1974, the CBI filed a chargesheet; the allegations, that is, transactions were carried out by creating a fake company, were proven. On December 9, 1974, our leader Atal Bihari Vajpayee tore into Lalit Narayan Mishra and provided evidence of the money transactions based on the CBI chargesheet; a privilege motion was brought," he wrote.

"On January 3, 1975, was Lalit Babu blown up in a bomb explosion to cover up this very corruption? What a dark age," Nishikant Dubey alleged.

Lalit Narayan Mishra was one of the prominent Congress leaders in Bihar in the 1970s. LN Mishra had died in a bomb blast at a railway station in the Samastipur district in 1975.

The CBI court in December 2014 found Santoshanand, Sudevanand, Ranjan Dwivedi alias Ram Janam Dwivedi, and Gopalji guilty of Mishra's murder.

While Nishikant Dubey has alleged Congress' role behind the murder, the CBI court found a criminal conspiracy by the convicts to secure the release of spiritual leader Prabhat Ranjan Sarkar aka Anand Murti from jail. (ANI)

