New Delhi [India], November 14 (ANI): NITI Aayog member VK Paul said that while new initiatives in the health sector are showcased to the public at the India International Trade Fair, the traditional challenges have not been forgotten.

"It is an old tradition to display stalls of health and health camps. We inaugurated the stall of the Health Ministry today. Around 36 kiosks have been set up on different themes. While new initiatives are showcased, the traditional challenges are not forgotten," Paul said while inaugurating the Health Pavilion at the 42nd India International Trade Fair in Delhi on Tuesday.

Also Read | Germany: Number of Bankruptcies Continues to Grow.

Speaking about the importance of Ayushman Bharat Health Account (ABHA) cards under the PM Jan Aarogya Yojana, the NITI Aayog Member said, "We want you to come and see how Ayushman Bharat PM Jan Aarogya Yojana has made progress. In the stall, beneficiaries can also get their card generated. You can set up your ABHA ID here because, in the coming time, our health records will be stored on this card. If we do this now, it will help in future. Its importance will be just like the Aadhar card in the health sector."

On the Sickle Cell National Mission, Paul said, "We are showcasing the Sickle Cell National Mission, which was launched by the PM a few months ago. Sickle Cell disease is a big cause of concern in tribal districts due to which life span shortens."

Also Read | Nirbhay Class Long-Range Cruise Missiles to Be Part in All Three Defence Forces’ Arsenal.

Stressing on counselling families to prevent Sickle Cell cases, the NITI Aayog Member said, "It is important to counsel families where sickle cell diseases are reported so that children are not born carrying this disease in future. This is because it is a genetic disease. Marriages should be done in such a way that children are not carriers of sickle cell disease and healthy babies are born. A comprehensive mission has been launched which we have showcased."

Speaking about the importance of adolescent health, Paul said, "There is also a stall on adolescent health with the aim of raising awareness among adolescent boys and girls so that their health-related issues can be prevented. It is important to look into their nutrition and distribution of iron folic acids so that cases of anaemia are reduced."

The NITI Aayog Member said that the country has progressed a lot in the field of health sector in the last few years.

"In the last 9-9.5 years, we have prospered in the field of health sector. 1 lakh 60 thousand health and wellness centers have been set up and 1.5 lakh community health officers have come in. This is just the beginning. This is just a platform to hold discussions and inform the public," he said.

Speaking about the India International Trade Fair, Paul said, "This international fair has become an institution. Forty years have gone by. This is an event to showcase the progress of the nation and how India is being recognised internationally, to the common people. The event has proven its worth and it has stood the test of time."

On the Health Pavilion, the NITI Aayog Member said, "It is an old tradition to display stalls of health and health camps. We inaugurated the stall of the Health Ministry today. Around 36 kiosks have been set up on different themes." (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)