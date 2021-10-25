Chamoli (Uttarakhand) [India], October 25 (ANI): The Niti Border road connecting the India-China border in Joshimath city of Chamoli district of Uttarakhand has been reopened once again for vehicular movement following rains and landslides.

As per the information shared by the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) on Sunday, the vehicular movement on the Niti border road has started once again which was stopped in August due to recurring landslides in the area.

"We are facing difficulty in opening the road because of the recurring landslides. The pedestrian movement has also been blocked. We are taking the help of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) to make an alternative way for people. The rescue operation is underway," BRO had said earlier in a statement. (ANI)

