Patna (Bihar) [India], February 4 (ANI): Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday announced ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each to the kin of the labourers of Bihar who lost their lives after an under-construction building collapsed in Pune.

The Rs 50,000 compensation will be given to the injured.

Taking to Twitter, the chief minister wrote "An ex-gratia grant of Rs 2 lakh each will be given from the Chief Minister's Relief Fund to the kin of the labourers of Bihar who died in the accident in Pune, Maharashtra and Rs 50-50 thousand to the people of Bihar injured in the accident."

Kumar also expressed condolences on the demise of five labourers, hailing from Katihar and wished speedy recovery for the injured.

"Tragic accident happened due to the fall of the iron net in the Pune's mall, Maharashtra. Information has been received about the death of 5 labourers of Katihar, Bihar in the accident, may God give strength to the bereaved families to have patience in this hour of grief. Wishing the injured a speedy recovery," he tweeted in Hindi.

The structure of an under-construction building in Pune collapsed late at night on Thursday leading to the death of five labourers and injuries to several others, said local police.

"Ten labourers who were working underneath a structure of iron rods got trapped after the structure suddenly collapsed on them," said Sunil Gilbile, Chief Fire Officer.

The primary investigation suggests that the incident happened due to a lack of precautionary measures at the site.

"Five people have died on spot, two are critically injured while three have suffered minor injuries. The primary report suggests that precautionary measures are not in place at this site," said Rohidas Pawar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Pune Police.

Earlier in the day, Pune Police registered FIR against a contractor and detained three people in connection with the death of five labourers following the collapse of a steel structure at a construction site last night, Commissioner Amitabh Gupta informed. (ANI)

