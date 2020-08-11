Patna, Aug 11 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday paid heartfelt tributes to Rahat Indori, who died at a hospital in Indore.

In his condolence message, the chief minister, whose love for poetry is well known in the political circles here, described Indori as a "renowned poet and an excellent human being".

"He ruled the hearts of his fans through his verses. He also penned lyrics for many film songs. His death has caused an irreparable loss to the world of Urdu poetry and literature", Kumar said and prayed for the departed soul and hoped that his bereaved family members would find the strength required to bear the grief.

The 70-years-old poet, whose love for his home town led him to adopt the pen name "Indori" suffered a cardiac arrest barely a day after testing positive for COVID-19.

He is best remembered for poems like "kisi ke baap ka Hindustan thodi hai" which aimed at making a political statement against marginalization of communities.

His lyrics for movies like Munnabhai MBBS, Mission Kashmir, Murder and Ghatak were chartbusters.

