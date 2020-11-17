Patna (Bihar) [India], November 17 (ANI): Janata Dal-United leader Nitish Kumar on Monday thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other political leaders for their best wishes on his taking oath as Chief Minister on Monday for fourth consecutive time.

"Thanks to Prime Minister Narendra Modiji for the best wishes," Bihar Chief Minister said in a tweet.

He also thanked Union Ministers Rajnath Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan, Hardeep Singh Puri, Nirmala Sitharaman and Ravi Shankar Prasad and BJP leaders JP Nadda, BL Santhosh, Sushil Kumar Modi, Jyotiraditya Scindia and Poonam Mahajan for their wishes.

The JD-U leader took oath as the Chief Minister of Bihar for the fourth straight term on Monday afternoon.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Rupa Ganguly said the previous NDA government had done good work and that is why it was returned to power.

Asked about the impact of Bihar election results on assembly polls in West Bengal next year, she said, "Election results in one state do not affect the results in another state. But people of Bengal are very politically aware, and they'll make the informed choice." (ANI)

