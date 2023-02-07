Patna, Feb 7 (PTI) Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Tuesday interacted with locals and reviewed welfare projects in the districts of Munger, Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura, as part of his state-wide mass outreach programme 'Samadhan Yatra' which commenced a month ago and is scheduled to conclude next week.

Kumar began his hectic tour of the day with a visit to Munger, where he was accompanied, among others, by local MP Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias “Lalan”, an old political aide who is currently the national president of Janata Dal (United).

The chief minister assessed the development projects in Munger Division under which the eponymous district besides Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura fall.

Kumar, thereafter, also inaugurated a newly constructed college of forestry in Munger.

Talking to reporters on the occasion, the CM said that his government will be making all efforts for preservation of dolphins found in the Ganges which flows through the district.

The tour of Munger was followed by visits to Lakhisarai and Sheikhpura.

At Lakhisarai, Kumar visited a government-run engineering college and interacted with students.

At Sheikhpura, he visited a village where residents have taken up organic farming.

The CM took stock of the farmers' produce, listened to their problems and gave instructions to officials for remedial steps.

A common feature of the chief minister's tour of all the three districts was interaction with local “Jeevika” self-help group volunteers.

As per schedule, the “Samadhan Yatra” will now resume on Friday, February 10, when Kumar will visit Purnea and Madhepura districts.

The yatra will come to a close on February 15.

