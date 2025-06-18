India News | NIV Pune Genome Sequencing, Isolating 4 Omicron Sub-variants Responsible for Recent Rise in Covid Cases: Director

Pune, Jun 18 (PTI) The National Institute of Virology (NIV) Wednesday said it is genome sequencing and isolating four new sub-variants of Omicron which are believed to be responsible for the recent rise in Covid cases across India.

This effort will help in assessing vaccine effectiveness, Dr Naveen Kumar, director of Pune-based NIV under the ICMR, said.

An upsurge of Covid cases was noticed since the second week of April.

Kumar said that after genome sequencing of samples across India, four sub- variants of Omicron -- LF.7, XFG, JN.1. 16 and NB. 1.8.1 -- have been found.

Genomic analysis revealed that the surge was due to JN.1.16 sub lineage of Omicron variant and since May, it was replaced by the XFG (LF.7 and LP.81.2) recombinant variant.

Whole genome sequences have been submitted to Indian Biological Data Centre and Global Initiative On Sharing All Influenza Data, Kumar said.

"Scientists at NIV are doing monitoring, genome sequencing and isolating the new variants. The strain, which was circulating in Singapore, was also found in India five-six weeks ago.

"Isolation is important to replace the existing vaccine strain if at all it is required. Whether or not this needs to be replaced is something which is to be critically analysed based on the severity of the disease. So far it appears that the strains are not much severe. However, the decision of making a new vaccine using the currently circulating strains is taken by policy makers after extensive discussion," Kumar said.

Currently, two monovalent Omicron-based vaccines are available - Biological E Limited's Corbivax and Serum Institute of India's COVOVAX.

The situation is being continuously monitored by the health ministry.

Meanwhile, the active Covid caseload in the country has marginally dropped. As of June 18, there are 6,483 active cases as compared to 6,837 cases on Tuesday.

Official sources have maintained that severity of infections has been low and most of the patients are being managed under home care.

Since January 1, 113 deaths have been reported, primarily among individuals with pre-existing illnesses.

Kerala continues to be the most-affected state, followed by Gujarat, Karnataka and Delhi, according to the health ministry's data released on Sunday.

Meanwhile, all states have been instructed to ensure availability of oxygen, isolation beds, ventilators, and essential medicines to deal with Covid cases, official sources said on Wednesday.

