New Delhi, May 6 (PTI) The NMCG's executive committee has approved a wetland project in Bihar that will adopt a two-tiered restoration plan to ensure long-term ecological sustainability.

"Conserving and sustainably managing the Nathmalpur Bhagad (wetland)" project in Bihar's Bhojpur district was approved for an estimated cost of Rs 3.51 crore.

The project will adopt a two-tiered restoration approach, targeting both the sub-basin level -- covering the confluences of the Ghaghara, Gomti and the Sone rivers -- and the site-specific level to ensure long-term ecological sustainability, officials said.

Approved during the 62nd meeting of the executive committee chaired by National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) Director General Rajeev Kumar Mital, the project marks the fifth wetland intervention under the Namami Gange programme.

"The project aims to establish a comprehensive management framework for the Nathmalpur Bhagad wetland, integrating biodiversity and ecosystem service values into river basin planning," the NMCG said in a statement.

Planned interventions include delineating the wetland area, enhancing its hydrological regime, conserving native species and habitats, conducting ecological risk assessments, and establishing monitoring systems, it said.

Capacity building, community outreach and communication activities will also be part of the initiative to ensure local engagement and long-term sustainability, an official said.

Earlier wetlands taken up under the programme include the Kalewada Jheel in Muzaffarnagar, Namiya Dah Jheel in Prayagraj and the Reoti Dah wetland in Ballia (all in Uttar Pradesh), and the Udhwa Lake -- a Ramsar site -- in Sahibganj, Jharkhand.

The executive committee also approved Rs 34.50 lakh for a capacity-building project aimed at preparing city-level treated wastewater reuse plans for Agra and Prayagraj districts in Uttar Pradesh.

The initiative is aligned with the National Framework for Safe Reuse of Treated Water developed by the NMCG and aimed at promoting water-sensitive urban planning.

