New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG) in its 36th Executive Committee on Friday approved new projects for rejuvenation of six rivers in Uttarakhand, an official statement said.

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), there are a total of nine polluted stretches in Uttarakhand and six of them are in the Udham Singh Nagar district on various tributaries or small rivers such as Bhela, Dhela, Kichha, Nandor, Pilankha and Kosi.

Two stretches are on Rispana-Bindal and Suswa, while one stretch is on main river Ganga (downstream Jagjeetpur) already covered by the Jagjeetpur STP project, it added.

"At the 36th Executive Committee meeting of the National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), chaired by Rajiv Ranjan Mishra, Director General, NMCG, new projects for rejuvenation of six polluted river stretches in Uttarakhand were approved," the NMCG said in a statement.

The projects shall cover the six polluted river stretches in the Kumaon region. Out of the rest three polluted stretches, project of Ganga at Jagjeetpur, Haridwar has already been commissioned and on the remaining two, Namami Gange projects are already under execution, it said.

"It (the Executive Committee) has approved the project of Interception and Diversion (I&D) and STP work of six polluted river stretches to rejuvenate rivers --- Bhela, Dhela, Kichha, Kosi, Nandhore, Pilakhar and Kashipur,” the statement said.

It also approved Sewerage (I&D) scheme (Dhela River) Phase-1 of District Udham Singh Nagar, Uttarakhand under Namami Gange Programme at a sanctioned cost of Rs 199.36 crore, the statement added.

The project will ensure tapping of a total of 17 nalas which will be intercepted and diverted to nine STPs to be constructed for a total treatment capacity of 30.30 MLD, it said.

"With this project, all the polluted stretches in Uttarakhand have been covered under pollution abatement projects. An important and progressive feature of the project is comprehensive sludge management arrangements and provision for co-treatment of sewage in all these sewage treatment plants," the statement said.

