Raipur, Dec 20 (PTI) Chhattisgarh didn't see fresh COVID-19 cases or fatalities on Tuesday, an official said, adding the active caseload in the state is zero.

Similarly, there was no addition to the daily tally and the toll on 18 occasions in the past, he said.

The current tally and toll in the state stood at 11,77,741 and 14,146, respectively, while the recovery count stood at 11,63,595, the official added.

So far, 1,88,25,946 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 1,281 during the day, as per a government release.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,741, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,595, active cases (zero), today tests 1,281, total tests 1,88,25,946.

