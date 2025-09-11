Patna (Bihar) [India], September 11 (ANI): Ahead of the forthcoming assembly elections, Former Bihar Environment Minister Tej Pratap Yadav on Thursday raised the issue of flooding in several areas in the Vaishali district of the state, saying that the Nitish Kumar-led double-engine government failed to provide assistance.

The expelled Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader also took a subtle dig at his younger brother, Tejashwi Yadav, who is the leader of Opposition in Bihar Assembly as he visited the latter's constituency to take stock of the situation.

"Various panchayats under Vidupur block in Raghopur assembly constituency of Vaishali district have been fully affected by floods. Most panchayats and villages in this assembly constituency have been submerged due to floods, but no assistance of any kind is being provided by the BJP Nitish government, nor by the MP and MLA of this area," Yadav, who recently launched Janshakti Janata Dal, posted on X.

"When the local people of the Raghopur area informed me about their problems, I could not hold back, and I met the flood-affected families and provided them with relief materials and medical assistance," he added.

Further criticising the Bihar government as being "incompetent", Tej Pratap Yadav suggested that leaders come and meet the flood victims in the area.

"The government and leaders are not even able to meet the people of Bihar affected by floods, let alone provide relief materials and other medical assistance. This time, we have to uproot and throw away such an incompetent government. Only then can migration from Bihar and disasters like floods be stopped," he added.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Piyush Goyal today targeted the opposition in Bihar, saying that they have completely failed, and no matter how much Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi speak or abuse, the people of Bihar won't be misled.

Speaking at a press conference in Patna, Goyal said, "The Opposition is looking for a reason to defeat us. I strongly condemn Rahul Gandhi for abusing PM Modi's mother. I want to tell Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav that no matter how much you speak or abuse, the people of Bihar won't be misled; the people of Bihar are intelligent."

The row began after a viral video purportedly showed derogatory remarks against PM Modi and his late mother at a rally in Darbhanga during Rahul Gandhi's 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar. The Darbhanga Police had arrested the accused person, and an investigation is underway.

Goyal further said that under the leadership of Nitish and PM Modi, the NDA government is ready to serve Bihar, and with full confidence. "The NDA will take Bihar to new heights," he added.

Bihar elections are expected to be held later this year in October or November; however, the Election Commission of India (ECI) has not announced an official date.

While the NDA, comprising the BJP, JD(U), and LJP, aims to continue its tenure in Bihar, the INDIA bloc, comprising the RJD, Congress, and left parties, seeks to oust Nitish Kumar.

In the current Bihar Assembly of 243 members, the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) consists of 131, with the BJP having 80 MLAs, JD(U)-45, HAM(S)-4, with the support of 2 Independent Candidates.

The Opposition's INDIA Bloc has a strength of 111 members with RJD leading with 77 MLAs, Congress-19, CPI(ML)-11, CPI(M)-2 and CPI-2. (ANI)

