Muzaffarnagar (UP), Nov 15 (PTI) A local court on Monday rejected the bail plea of a civic body member in connection with alleged misbehaviour with a Dalit officer here.

Special Judge Jamshed Ali who is trying cases of Dalit atrocities has rejected the bail plea of Praveen Kumar alias Peter saying there is no case of bail in the case.

Also Read | Cryptocurrency in India: Parliamentary Panel Discusses Crypto Finance; Members Favour Regulating Exchanges Over Imposing Ban.

According to prosecution, a case was registered on the complaint of health officer of Muzaffarnagar City Board Atul Kumar, who alleged that Peter made an offensive remark on his caste and misbehaved with him during a board meeting on November 1. Later, Peter was arrested.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)