Mumbai, July 18 (PTI) No case of blackmailing through honeytrap has come to light in the state, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis told the legislative assembly on Friday.

A woman had lodged a complaint in Nashik but later it was withdrawn, said Fadnavis, who handles the home portfolio.

"There is no honey or trap," he said.

Congress MLA Nana Patole had on Thursday demanded that the government make a formal statement in the assembly on an alleged "honeytrap" racket targeting state officials posted in Thane, Nashik and the Mantralaya (secretariat) in Mumbai.

He had proof related to the allegations in a pen drive, he claimed.

Speaker Rahul Narwekar then asked the government to make a statement on the issue before the end of the monsoon session on Friday.

