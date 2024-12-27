New Delhi, Dec 27 (PTI) There will be no change of guard ceremony on Saturday due to the national mourning on the demise of former prime minister Manmohan Singh, according to a statement issued by the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Singh, the architect of India's economic reforms, breathed his last at the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) here on Thursday night. He was 92.

"The change of guard ceremony at the Rashtrapati Bhavan will not take place tomorrow (December 28, 2024) due to national mourning," the president's office said in a statement.

The change of guard ceremony is a military tradition that is held every week to enable a fresh group of the President's Bodyguards to take charge.

A seven-day national mourning will be observed throughout the country as a mark of respect to the former prime minister and during this period, the national flag will be flown at half-mast across India, the Union Home Ministry has announced.

