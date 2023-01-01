Raipur, Jan 1 (PTI) No COVID-19 case or death was reported in Chhattisgarh on Sunday, resulting in the tally and toll remaining unchanged at 11,77,758 and 14,146, respectively, an official said.

The recovery count rose by one to touch 11,63,603, leaving the state with nine cases, he added.

So far, 1,88,40,689 coronavirus tests have been conducted in the state, including 368 during the day, a government release said.

Chhattisgarh's coronavirus figures are as follows: Positive cases 11,77,758, new cases (zero), death toll 14,146, recovered 11,63,603, active cases 9, today tests 368, total tests 1,88,40,689.

