Kolkata, Aug 18 (PTI) Amid reports of differences within the top brass of the West Bengal BJP, its president Dilip Ghosh on Tuesday said that the party will fight the "misrule" of the Trinamool Congress unitedly and the so-called dispute among its leaders is a creation of the media and the TMC.

Ghosh denied that he has any difference of opinion with senior leader Mukul Roy who has not been seen in various party programmes recently.

Ghosh, Roy and other senior leaders of the state on Tuesday began a five-day-long brain-storming session here in presence of BJP central leaders including the partys Bengal minder Kailash Vijayvargiya and Arvind Mennon.

"Our party is united (in West Bengal). Just like at the Centre and many other states, we are united. There are no differences in the party. These are all created by a section of the media and the TMC which are not happy with the growth of the BJP," Ghosh told reporters after the meeting.

To a question why Roy, who quit the TMC and joined the saffron party in 2017, was not being seen in BJP programmes of late, Ghosh said, "He is an important leader. We asked him not to participate in mass rallies now due to the COVID-19 pandemic."

Ghosh's comments came two days after he met the partys national president J P Nadda in New Delhi.

The BJP central leadership held separate meetings in the last one month with Ghosh and various other senior leaders of West Bengal in a bid to defuse the tension among the state leadership.

After meeting with Vijayvargiya, Roy on Monday said that he does not have any differences with the party's state chief and the BJP will fight unitedly in the coming polls.

The assembly election in West Bengal is due next year.

According to state BJP sources, the party discussed its strengths and weaknesses across a number of assembly segments during the first day of the brain-storming session.

"The party will unitedly fight the misrule of the TMC," Ghosh said.

On the possibility of TMC leaders joining the BJP in the near future, Ghosh said that the doors of the saffron party are "open for everybody".

Asked whether the BJP would abide by the lockdown rules as the state government had said that it would not allow any political gathering, Ghosh claimed that the TMC itself is not following the restrictions.

"On September 4, we will hold demonstrations outside offices of district magistrates against the misrule of the state government. Whenever the BJP takes up any political programme, the TMC tries to impose restrictions, but their leaders are not abiding by them," he said.

