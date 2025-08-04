Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 (ANI): Amid tensions over the language row, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said on Monday that there is no dispute between the Marathi and Hindi-speaking communities and warned against those trying to stoke tensions.

"I would like to advise Nishikant Dubey not to get involved in this dispute because some people deliberately want to discuss this dispute, and his speech gives them the strength to dispute. There is no such dispute between Marathi and non-Marathi in Maharashtra," said CM Fadnavis at a press conference.

He further emphasised that Mumbai has always been a melting pot of communities.

"There is no such controversy in Mumbai either. In Mumbai, Marathi and non-Marathi people live together. They have been living together for many generations. There has never been any enmity or wrangling between them," he added, urging people to stay away from the language row, calling it "a trap."

Fadnavis' remarks come in the wake of comments by BJP MP Nishikant Dubey, who condemned incidents of violence against Hindi-speaking people in Maharashtra, and criticised the now-withdrawn three-language policy introduced by the state government.

"I am saying this again, I stand by my statements. This nation is diverse, and all its people have a strong affection for their region...If Maharashtra is part of this country, then anyone can be settled anywhere in it. But they beat up those who are Hindi language speakers...Even today, only 31-32 per cent of Marathi speakers live in Mumbai...I accept that Maharashtra has a huge contribution to the economy, I have huge respect for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj," he said.

The controversy in the State began with a government resolution (GR) issued on April 16 mandating the introduction of Hindi as a third language for students from Classes 1 to 5 in Marathi and English medium schools. The move drew sharp criticism, with many accusing the state government of attempting to impose Hindi.

Amid mounting pressure, CM Fadnavis announced the withdrawal of the April 16 GR in early July.

The first GR had made Hindi a compulsory third language, while the second one made it optional. The policy has since been scrapped. (ANI)

