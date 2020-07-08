Aurangabad, Jul 8 (PTI) No one will be allowed to distribute ration or food packets during the "janata curfew", which has been called to contain the spread of COVID-19, Aurangabad police commissioner Chiranjeev Prasad said on Wednesday.

The local administration has called for a "janata curfew" from July 10 to 18 in Maharashtra's Aurangabad city and some suburbs.

Speaking to reporters, Prasad said the curfew will be implemented in the strictest possible manner and all arterial roads will be monitored closely.

Action will be taken against people driving around without permission, he said.

Distribution of ration and food packets will not be allowed in during this period, the senior official added.

As of Tuesday, the COVID-19 count in Aurangabad district was 7,134, while the toll stood at 327.

