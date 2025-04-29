Bathinda (Punjab) [India], April 29 (ANI): Bathinda SP Narinder Kumar cleared the air regarding social media videos spreading information regarding Bathinda Police arresting a spy. Kumar clarified that the arrested person is a resident of Bihar and the information regarding the same was received from the Bathinda Cantonment.

He stated that there was no evidence found proving that the arrested person was a spy in the initial investigation, after which his mobile data was investigated. An FIR has also been registered in the matter and further investigation is going on.

"In some viral videos on social media, information is being spread that Bathinda Police has arrested a spy and I want to clarify that we have received information from Bathinda Cantonment that a person named Sunil Kumar, who is a resident of Bihar, has been handed over to the police on suspicion... Mobile data is being verified... The initial investigation did not find any evidence of him being a spy. We have registered an FIR and further investigation is on", he told ANI.

Meanwhile, Punjab Police's Counter-Intelligence unit in Amritsar arrested a man and recovered five illegal pistols allegedly supplied through cross-border networks, officials said on Tuesday.

The accused, identified as Jodhbir Singh, a resident of Naushera in Tarn Taran district, was apprehended following a specific intelligence input, said the Punjab Director General of Police (DGP) in a post on X.Police recovered five pistols from Singh's possession, including two PX5 pistols, one .30 bore pistol (Star marked), and two 9mm Glock pistols.

Preliminary investigations have revealed that Jodhbir Singh was allegedly in contact with a Pakistan-based drug smuggler, who facilitated the supply of illegal weapons into India.

An FIR has been registered at the State Special Operation Cell (SSOC), Amritsar. Punjab Police have initiated further investigations to identify and apprehend Singh's associates, while efforts are also underway to trace the entire backwards and forward linkages of the network. (ANI)

