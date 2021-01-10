Kohima, Jan 10 (PTI) As no active fire was noticed in Nagaland's Dzukou range on Sunday, operations will be scaled down but the situation will be constantly monitored, a forest officer said.

A fire erupted in Dzukou range in Kohima district on December 29 last year, damaging flora and fauna over a large area.

"A low-intensity smoke was spotted during aerial surveillance but as it is far from the base camp, operations will be scaled down from tomorrow," Kohima Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) Rajkumar M said.

The situation is completely under control but scaled- down operations will continue, he said.

Eighty personnel and two IAF helicopters are keeping a close watch on the situation, the DFO said.

The extent of damage caused due to the blaze is yet to be ascertained, sources said.

