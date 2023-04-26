New Delhi, Apr 26 (PTI) There was no foul play behind the death of South African cheetah 'Uday', official sources said on Wednesday.

They said the cheetah died due to acute cardio pulmonary failure.

"Pathological lesions in lungs and heart of the cheetah was also found," one of the sources said.

The source further said that they are suspecting exertion that the cheetah experienced after hunting a deer to be one of the causes for triggering the cardio pulmonary failure.

'Uday', aged six years, was the second cheetah to die in the Kuno National Park (KNP), after a female cheetah, 'Sasha', aged more than four-and-a-half-years, died of a kidney ailment on March 27. The two fatalities brought down the number of translocated felines in the national park to 18.

The source said that no foul play was found in the postmortem of cheetah 'Uday'.

The source further said that there is stringent monitoring taking place in KNP.

An official release on Sunday said KNP officials found cheetah 'Uday' sluggish in his enclosure and a closer inspection revealed he was staggering.

The cheetah was treated under the monitoring of wildlife vets and kept in the isolation ward but he died, the release had said.

The deceased cheetah was one of the 12 felines translocated to KNP in Sheopur district from South Africa in February this year, five months after eight Namibian cheetahs were shifted to the facility under the ambitious 'Project Cheetah'.

This project to reintroduce cheetahs in India was launched last September, decades after the species became extinct in the country.

The country's last cheetah died in Koriya district of present-day Chhattisgarh in 1947 and the species was declared extinct in 1952.

