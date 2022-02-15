Port Blair, Feb 15 (PTI) The Union Territory of Andaman and Nicobar Islands did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, a health department official said on Tuesday.

The COVID-19 tally in the archipelago remained at 9,981.

Ten more people recovered from COVID-19, taking the total number of recoveries to 9,735, he said.

The union territory now has 117 active COVID-19 cases, the official said.

The COVID-19 death toll remained at 129 as no fresh fatality was reported in the last 24 hours, he said.

Andaman and Nicobar Islands had reported seven new COVID-19 cases and 19 recoveries on Monday.

The administration has so far tested 6,92,131 samples for COVID-19 and the cumulative test positivity rate is 1.44 per cent.

A total of 6,06,234 beneficiaries have been inoculated with COVID-19 vaccine, including 3,01,558 with both doses of the vaccine, the official added.

