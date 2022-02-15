London: HMD Global has announced its latest smartphone - Nokia G21 with upgraded screen, camera, and battery. It comes in two different color options - Nordic Blue and Dusk - and will soon be available for purchase in the European market, reports GizmoChina. In terms of specifications, the Nokia G21 features a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display that supports a 90Hz refresh rate. Nokia G21 Likely To Debut in India Next Month: Report.

Under the hood, the device is powered by the Unisoc T606 chipset. It packs two Cortex-A75 cores and six Cortex-A55 cores along with the Mali G75-MP1 graphics processor. The phone is packed with 4GB of RAM and comes in two options for internal storage - 64GB and 128GB.

In terms of optics, the device houses a triple-camera setup on the back that includes a 50MP primary snapper, a 2MP macro lens, and a 2MP depth sensor. It has support for features like Super Resolution and Night Mode. The device runs the Android 11 operating system out-of-the-box but the company has confirmed that the phone will get the Android 12 operating system, the report added. In addition, the device is powered by a 5,050mAh battery which the company is promising can offer up to three days of usage on a single charge.

