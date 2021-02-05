Itanagar, Feb 5 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 for the second consecutive day on Friday, a senior health official said.

The state's coronavirus tally stands at 16,829, State Surveillance Officer Lobsang Jampa said.

One more person was cured of the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 16,765, he said.

Arunachal Pradesh now has eight active cases, while 56 people have succumbed to the infection so far.

The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stands at 99.61 per cent.

The state has so far tested over 3.94 lakh samples for COVID-19, including 662 on Thursday, he said.

A total of 17,919 health workers have been vaccinated to date, including 1,043 on Thursday, State Immunisation Officer Dimong Padung said. UPL ACD

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)