Itanagar, Feb 1 (PTI) Arunachal Pradesh did not report any fresh COVID-19 case in the past 24 hours, a senior health department official said on Monday.

The total caseload in the northeastern state stood at 16,828, State Surveillance Officer (SSO) Lobsang Jampa said.

A total number of 16,758 people have recovered from the disease so far, he said, adding, there are 13 active cases.

Fifty-six patients have succumbed to the virus in the state so far.

Altogether, 3,92,211 samples have been tested for COVID-19, including 68 on Sunday, the official said.

State Immunisation Officer (SIO) Dimong Padung said 16,736 health workers have received vaccine shots thus far.

The health department has been carrying out the inoculation drive four days a week -- Monday, Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

