Bhubaneswar (Odisha) [India], December 29 (ANI): Odisha Commerce and Transport Minister Bibhuti Bhusan Jena on Monday defended the state government's decision to deny petrol and diesel to vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control certificate, saying the move is not new and is necessary in view of worsening air quality.

"This is not a new rule. We wrote a letter to get this implemented so that people without a pollution certificate would not be able to buy petrol or diesel," Jena told ANI. Questioning the public backlash, he added, "I don't understand why people are agitated by this. The AQI in Odisha is poor."

The minister acknowledged concerns over penalties and enforcement, noting that the issue would be reviewed. "People are complaining that a hefty fine is being imposed. I will deliberate on this matter," he said, while confirming that the rule will come into effect from February 1.

The Odisha government's move comes against the backdrop of intensified anti-pollution measures in the national capital, where authorities have begun strictly enforcing similar norms.

In Delhi, vehicles without a valid Pollution Under Control Certificate (PUCC) are being denied fuel at petrol pumps as part of emergency measures to curb rising pollution levels.

Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa recently inspected several fuel stations to ensure compliance with the directive. The Delhi government, through the Department of Environment and Forests, has issued directions under Section 5 of the Environment (Protection) Act, 1986, mandating that fuel be dispensed only to vehicles with a valid PUC certificate.

Additionally, the Delhi notification restricts the entry of vehicles registered outside the capital and operating below BS-VI emission standards, and bans trucks carrying construction materials during GRAP Stage IV (Severe+) pollution conditions. These steps follow the Supreme Court's granting permission to take action against vehicles operating below BS-IV norms in the NCR.

Transport enforcement teams in Delhi-NCR have stepped up checks as part of coordinated efforts to improve air quality. (ANI)

