Lucknow, Jan 13 (PTI) Starting January 26, riders of two wheelers may not get fuel at filling stations in Lucknow if they are found without helmet or protective headgear.

In light of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's recent directives and Transport Department's initiative to curb road fatalities caused by two-wheeler accidents, Lucknow District Magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar on Monday instructed strict enforcement of the "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy.

Petrol pumps across Lucknow have been directed to deny fuel to riders and pillion passengers without helmets starting January 26, according to an order issued by the DM.

"The move aligns with the Uttar Pradesh Transport Commissioner's directive issued on January 8. It is imperative to raise awareness about road safety and address deaths caused due to the non-use of helmets," said Gangwar.

Under this directive, petrol pump operators have been given a seven-day timeline to install large signboards highlighting the new policy at their premises.

"It will be mandatory for two-wheeler riders and passengers to wear protective headgear conforming to BIS standards as per Section 129 of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, and Rule 201 of the Uttar Pradesh Motor Vehicles Rules, 1998," the DM added. Violations will be punishable under Section 177 of the Motor Vehicles Act.

To prevent disputes, operators must also ensure fully functional CCTV cameras at petrol stations for monitoring and resolving conflicts.

This directive reinforces the state's earlier announcement to enforce the "No Helmet, No Fuel" policy statewide to reduce the rising number of road accidents.

According to data cited by UP Transport Commissioner Brajesh Narain Singh, a significant proportion of two-wheeler fatalities involve un-helmeted riders.

The campaign, aimed at promoting helmets as essential life-saving devices, seeks to instill a culture of responsible road behaviour.

Uttar Pradesh officially recorded 36,875 cases of road accidents in 2022, in which 21,696 persons suffered injuries while 24,109 lost their lives, according to central government figures.

In 2022, Lucknow logged 1,408 cases of accidents in which 994 people were left injured and 643 dead, the official statistics showed.

