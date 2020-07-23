New Delhi, Jul 23 (PTI) In a relief for metro projects, the government has decided to that no lease rent will be charged for tunnelling work under defence land, officials said.

The information was shared by a senior official on Twitter.

As per the information carried in an official letter dated June 23, an amendment has been carried out in the policy.

"Incase of underground tunnelling of metro projects, no lease rent will be charged subject to the condition that the indenting agency will ensure deepening and strengthening of the said section to allow further use of the surface by the land-owning agency," the letter reads.

The policy guidelines revised by the Defence Ministry will come as a relief for metro projects, the official said.

