Kolkata, Aug 2 (PTI) TMC MP and actress Nussrat Jahan on Wednesday claimed that she has resigned as the director of a real estate company, which has been accused of duping senior citizens by promising them flats in New Town on the eastern fringes of Kolkata.

Jahan also denied allegations of being involved in any fraudulent practice and said she had resigned from the directorship of the company in March 2017.

A group of senior citizens had on Tuesday lodged a complaint to the Enforcement Directorate, accusing the real estate company of cheating by promising them flats in the New Town area.

The complainants were accompanied by BJP leader Shankudeb Panda, who had warned of protests if action was not initiated against the accused.

“I have not come here to give any clarification as I have not committed any wrong. A media trial is going on. I am not involved in any wrongdoing or any form of fraudulent practice. I resigned as its director long back in March 2017. I don't know why I am being falsely blamed,” Jahan said at a press conference.

The TMC MP said she had taken a loan from the company and repaid it with interest in May 2017.

“I have bank statements and papers to prove my version. I was never a shareholder of the company. As the matter is sub-judice, I won't make any further comment. Let the law take its own course,” the actress said as she left the presser.

Reacting to Jahan's comment, Panda said the matter must be thoroughly investigated.

