Mumbai, August 2: The MMRDA has completed erecting all precast elements for the six stations on the first phase of Metro-5 line from Thane to Bhiwandi in Thane district, a top official said here on Wednesday. This includes 1098 station elements like spines, wings, U-girders, pier arms, L-beams, etc, thereby, achieving 73.35 per cent of all the stations work on this corridor.

Besides, the work on 9.87 kms of a total 11.88 kms (80.50 per cent) viaduct elevated stretch comprising the six stations is also done, said Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority Commissioner Dr. Sanjay Mukherjee. Mumbai Metro Renames Three Stations On Line 2A, 7 Following Public Consultations.

Being built at a cost of Rs 8,416-crore, the Metro Line 5 is an elevated 24.9 kms stretch linking Thane-Bhiwandi-Kalyan towns in Thane district, of which the Phase I comprises 11.88 kms between Kapurbawadi in Thane to Dhamankarnaka in Bhiwandi.

The six stations en route are Balkumnaka, Kasheli, Kalher, Purna, Anjurphata and Dhamankar Naka and the unique aspect is the 550-metre long viaduct on the Kasheli Creek section plus traversing through the rural areas of Bhiwandi between Kasheli-Anjurphata. Mumbai Metro Launches Trip Passes With Huge Discounts, Check Details Here.

After the precast elements work, now other aspects like flooring, fall-ceiling, facades, roof, laying tracks and system works will be taken up simultaneously to complete it within the stipulated deadline, said Dr. Mukherjee.

