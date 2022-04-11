Thiruvananthapuram, Apr 11 (PTI) The Kerala government on Monday said it will not be giving daily COVID-19 case updates from now on in view of the decrease in number of infections in the state.

"The COVID-19 updates will no longer be available in view of the decrease in the number of infections," the state government said.

On Sunday, the southern state had reported 223 infections and five deaths which took the total caseload to 65,35,971 and the number of fatalities to 68,365.

