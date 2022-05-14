Aurangabad, May 14 (PTI) Maharashtra police is competently probing the murder of builder Sanjay Biyani and there was no need to hand over the case to the Central Bureau of Investigation, state Home Minister Dilip Walse Patil said on Saturday.

Also Read | China Pulls out of Hosting AFC Asian Cup 2023 over COVID19 Situation in the Country, New … – Latest Tweet by Prasar Bharati News Services.

Biyani was shot dead by two motorcycle-borne men when he was about to enter his Sharda Nagar home in Nanded, some 280 kilometres from here, on April 5.

Also Read | .

Patil, who chaired a review meeting of police officials in Nanded, said, "There is no need to hand over the investigation of Sanjay Biyani case to the CBI. I have spoken to the Biyani family and have assured them the culprits will be caught."

He also said there was a plan to have a police commissionerate in Nanded, with 12-14 of the 36 police stations in the district being brought under a commissioner.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)