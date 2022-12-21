Guwahati, Dec 21 (PTI) Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said there is no need for people of Assam to panic over rising number of Covid cases in China, as there are no positive cases in the state at present.

“India's vaccines and those of other nations are much better, but China's vaccines are much weaker, which has led to an outbreak in that country,” he said on the sidelines of a programme here.

In India, it is doubtful if there will be a major problem, but “we are sure that the central government will definitely keep a strict watch on the situation,” Sarma said.

Covid was back at the centre of India's health and political map on Wednesday with the government advising people to get vaccinated and mask up, and saying random sample testing will be conducted at airports for passengers arriving from China and other countries.

Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya chaired a Covid review meeting with experts and senior officials stressing the need for continued surveillance, even though there is no overall increase in the caseload as of now.

"Covid is not over yet. I have directed all concerned to be alert and strengthen surveillance. We are prepared to manage any situation,” he said.

In Assam, 112 tests were conducted during the last 24 hours, but no positive cases were detected, according to the National Health Mission.

The state has reported 7,46,100 positive cases since the outbreak of the virus in 2020, while a total of 5,02,79,621 people have been vaccinated so far.

