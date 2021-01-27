Mumbai, Jan 27 (PTI) Dharavi, the biggest slum in Mumbai, did not report any coronavirus positive case in the last 24 hours, a civic official said on Wednesday.

It is for the second time in January, this slum pocket has not recorded even a single case in a day. This has happened for the third time since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the city, officials said.

On January 22, not a single infection case was reported in Dharavi and it had also happened on December 25.

Dharavi's caseload currently stands at 3,911, and so far 3,585 patients have already recovered and got discharge from hospitals, the official said.

At present, the area has 14 active cases only, he said.

The first coronavirus case in Dharavi was reported on April 1 last year, nearly 20 days after the first was patient found in Mumbai.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as Asia's largest slum with a population of over 6.5 lakh.

